LETTER: Instruction methods need revision

I am a grandmother helping to home school my grandchildren two days a week. I have teaching experience and I have tutored many children.

I am actually OK if we need to homeschool for a while. However I do have a few issues I am upset about.

First, I absolutely don't think that the children should have any more homework to do than it would take to do in the classroom. Giving homework that takes more hours to do than what it takes in the classroom is totally unfair. If these children are only in school doing reading, writing and arithmetic for three hours in the classroom, then they should only be given work that takes the same three hours.

My next complaint is about kindergarten. Explain to me why when teaching the ABCs and you're only to S, why have them do words that come after the letter S? This is ridiculous.

My next complaint is if the children will be in school until after lunch and not get home until 1:20 off the bus, then the children should be allowed to eat lunch before leaving school. What if a child was diabetic, this could be very dangerous.

I realize we are all learning how to live in a new world with new ways and rules, but those three things are unacceptable. We need to make some corrections.

Carol Conder, Stonefort

