LETTER: Insurance industry must halt deceptions

Hearing about the deceptive marketing practices by Medicare Advantage insurance companies selling policies under Part C of the Medicare law ("Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing," Nov. 8) makes my blood boil.

For-profit insurance companies have been able to get away with deceptive practices for far too long. Insurance companies must stop these immoral practices. They deserve the government monitoring they are getting; they brought it on themselves.

The new Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August, puts more controls in place. Medicare will be able to negotiate with drug companies to reduce the cost of ten of the highest-priced medications in the first round, although we won’t start to see the results until 2026. The law established a negotiations timeline that phases in slowly - much too slowly, to my way of thinking, but it is nonetheless a significant advance that Medicare finally has the authority to negotiate drug prices, just like the Veterans Administration has had.

In addition, an annual $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs when using Part D drug benefits will become effective in 2025. As of 2023, insurance companies will have to pay a rebate to Medicare if their drug prices increase higher than inflation.

Medicare is way more complicated than it ought to be. I have dedicated myself to volunteering as a SHIP counselor guiding people as they navigate Medicare. The Illinois Department on Aging can help people find a local SHIP counselor. People must be able to get the answers they need to make good decisions as Medicare enrollees; they don’t need deceptive marketing practices.

Catherine Stanford. Decatur