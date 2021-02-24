 Skip to main content
LETTER: Integrity of nation compromised
This election was the worst thing that's happened to our nation ever.

The integrity of our nation has been compromised by our elected officials and their owners.

If we let this continue we no longer have a democracy.

Biden is a stooge who does what they tell him to do.  

Al Gardner, Decatur

