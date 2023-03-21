I recently returned to high school through the “Principal for the Day” program held by Decatur Public Schools District No. 61. As I walked through Eisenhower High School, I realized much has changed in our high schools since I was a student.

Change is evident from the state-of-the-art digital technology, themed-learning student hubs, appealing food court and a student common area featuring a small stage. But I felt a sense of familiarity in viewing artwork hanging in the hallways, endless rows of lockers, and teachers presenting classroom lessons and encouragement to their students.

From Ms. Morrow, baton in hand, conducting the symphonic orchestra through song rehearsals to Ms. Lybarger leading students through complex algebra equations, Eisenhower teachers are engaged and focused on providing innovative curriculum.

Providing innovative curriculum is an important key to academic success. We’ve seen our own foundation donors give in recognition of this, acknowledging the growing body of evidence indicating that increased spending on education can lead to better student outcomes. Donor funding through The Community Foundation of Macon County has been instrumental in launching the Prep Academy and supporting this project over time.

Our foundation also created an adult scholarship program for individuals seeking to complete degree programs, with designated funding for DPS teachers and district staff. We welcome your ideas on how our foundation can further grow the educational resources in our area.

My day back in school left me feeling invigorated and hopeful about education in Macon County. Special thanks to EHS Interim Principal Sergio Reyna, and YLIA leaders/EHS seniors Isaiah Hayes and Gavyn Noblitt for sharing a glimpse into their school day.

And I’m especially thankful to all the teachers who are guiding the young minds in our community and helping them navigate the rungs on the ladder to success.

Natalie Beck, Decatur