The Decatur Public School District / Decatur School Board are still allowing a lack of full disclosure on the Dennis campuses. The public understands. Skirting the issues at hand/claiming that "this happened before we were involved" is not an answer.

These problems didn’t happen overnight. When a problem surfaced, it should have been properly fixed. Looking at the pictures; bowing walls, brick without mortar, headers notched through, water damaged walls, cutting doors because floors tilted because of structural problems, etc. there was a complete breakdown in making repairs ethically, caring for the safety of our kids / staff in those buildings.

Structural engineers highlighted problems, published in the media; district response: deflection. No real answers given, "we are looking into it." For the district / board to take the approach that this happened "before" we were here: unconscionable.

The school district / board have been poor stewards of the building / tax dollars. Money was spent in other areas while ignoring the safety / welfare of the students, parent volunteers, teachers, and staff of these schools. Inexcusable.

Now we are rushing into a solution that will cost over $2 million for rental a group of pods placed in the parking lot at the Garfield School. it will be necessary to beef up the parking lot to support these buildings and utilities installed. That puts the price tag upwards of $2.5 million. The district is ‘looking into’ the purchase option.

There is an old saying, “Don’t jump out of the fire into the frying pan." We do not need a knee-jerk reaction. A better solution: remote learning this fall until an adequate /fiscally responsible solution could be made. The district got lucky this time there was not a tragic ending to this problem, next time we might not be so lucky.

John Boline, Decatur