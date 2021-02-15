LETTER: Is this how friends treat one another?

This letter is an opinion of a letter to the editor written on Feb. 7 by Rudy Reed titled, "Trump's acts are the only evidence of treason."

Mr. Reed's letter was a rebuttal of a letter to the editor written by his "good friend Don Carmichael" of Feb. 5.

Mr. Reed was saddened to read this letter from his friend.

He disagrees with Mr. Carmichael's pro-Trump stance.

He is especially disappointed in his friend's use of the word psychopathic in reference to the Democratic Party.

He goes on to explain how psychopathy is a potentially dangerous aspect of mental illness. He further educates us readers by stating, like all mental illnesses , the term psychopathy is merely a label for describing persons thoughts, feelings, and actions.

Further he references books written by mental health experts on "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump." Also their diagnosis of Trump having, extreme narcissistic personality disorder.