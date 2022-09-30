LETTER: Is your loyalty worth it?

Too many Republicans continue to ignore the present danger that the radical GOP cult represents. As Griffin says, “being a lifelong Republican voter, a fiscal conservative, will not isolate you from the chaos Trumpism is inflicting on Democracy.”

To be sure, in the upcoming midterm elections, American voters will choose between shoring up our democracy or letting it erode further toward tyranny. If you are a loyal Republican and you vote once again for the GOP ticket, you cannot escape the fact that you will be complicit in our democracy’s downfall. Is loyalty to one’s party really worth it?