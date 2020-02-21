LETTER: It's always issues with Democrats

I agree 100% with every word that Robert Mooth wrote ("Democrats aim to control our lives," Feb. 16). Letter-writer Randall Reyman is way off base when he stated that Mooth abhors Democrats.

The issues, it's always the 'issues' with Democrats. Political issues are never solvable, and they're barely understandable, much less supportable when solutions are described to us in detail. The issue of climate change is a very good example. The issue of climate change will never go away. In other words, climate change equals the perfect Democrat campaign issue.