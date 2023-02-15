Stanislav Petrov, a lieutenant colonel of the Soviet Air Defense Forces, on Sept. 26, 1983, essentially saved the world from nuclear war.

He was on duty at the command center outside Moscow where the nuclear threat was monitored. Several hours into his shift that morning, the alarm went off. Computers immediately warned that the U.S. had just launched five ICBMs at the Soviet Union.

"For 15 seconds, we were in a state of shock," he later said. These were 15 seconds in which the fate of humanity was up for grabs. As the New York Times noted, this was a deeply tense period of the Cold War. Three weeks earlier, the Soviet Union had shot down a Korean Air Lines commercial flight flying over Soviet territory, killing all 269 people on board. And President Reagan had recently declared that the Soviet Union was an "evil empire" and refused to freeze the arms race.

According to protocol, Petrov should have reported the alert up the military chain of command, with nuclear retaliation the likely result. But the computer warning seemed odd. It indicated that only five missiles had been launched, which made no sense. Why so few? In those 15 seconds, as he recovered from his shock and pulled himself together, he studied the flashing maps. His gut instinct was no, this isn't real. It's a false alarm.

Colonel Petrov made the decision to report the alert as a system malfunction. His gut instinct proved accurate.

There’re 14,000 nuclear weapons located at dozens of sites across the globe and on submarines patrolling the oceans at all times. Due to the U.S. decision to escalate in Ukraine instead of negotiating, it’s just a matter of time. I suggest a search for “The consequences of a nuclear war” at Progressive.org.

Ron Adams, Decatur