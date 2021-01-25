LETTER: Jenkins passionate about Decatur

I am writing to the people of Decatur about a new candidate to the City Council docket. However, he is no stranger to the City of Decatur.

His name is Jacob Jenkins. He is listed as number 10 on the ballot in this years' primary election.

Jacob Jenkins is a philanthropist, community advocate, pro-small business, pro-union, stands for the creation of more jobs in Decatur, and much more.

I first saw Mr. Jenkins at a school board meeting. He spoke with such eloquence and passion for our students and TAs of Decatur. I knew at that moment that Jacob Jenkins would and will make a difference in the city of Decatur.

He has organized a massive water donation to Flint, Mich., in their desperate time of need.

He has set up extreme weather shelters for our un-homed population.

He organized a large scale shoe drive to Haiti.

He has organized and spoken at walks in the wakes of racial and social injustice, and brought awareness to the topic in a safe and effective manner.

Jacob Jenkins is passionate about the city of Decatur.