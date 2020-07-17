LETTER: Journalists, papers feeling the heat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Getting some reader pushback on your unrelenting reliance on liberal news services and op-ed columnists? And it's making you angry? Is that what inspired today's op-ed ("Silence can speak volumes," July 11)?

Well, join the club, gentlemen.

Get out of your foxhole and take a broader look at what is going on around you in your circulation area. Take a guess, hell, ask your subscribers if they/we read - much less relate to - the opinions coming from 'journalists' who are fixtures of the H&R opinion page. If you believe that Michael Reagan and Jonah Goldberg balance Clarence Page or Leonard Pitts, et al, then you take your subscribers and your readers for granted, and very unseriously.

But today's "our opinion" did give you a shot at laying out your virtuous superiority to the 'tsk-tsk' actions and the thinking of the hoi polloi who live in and make up a large part of the population you seem to take for granted, and don't really seem to know much about or understand.

The good news is, Gary Larson is doing the Far Side cartoons again. Just in time to illustrate the hilarious absurdity of today's "wokeness." I hope he includes today's journalists and newspapers in his list of things in America to make fun of.

John Duncan, Decatur

