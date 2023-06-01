Piatt County Circuit Judge Dana Rhoades should not be retained for another term. She isn't up to the job, and alternative candidates need to step forward. Just 61.5% voted for Rhoades in 2020. Retention requires a 60% "yes" vote.

Rhoades has displayed poor judgment and a lack of prosecutorial discretion by using the law for retaliation and intimidation. As state's attorney, she falsely accused county board members of crimes. Rhoades should have recused herself, but instead abused her charging authority. She demonstrated favoritism by unfairly allowing one board member to avoid her prosecution.

Judge Karle Koritz, serving as chief justice of the 6th Circuit, ruled that Rhoades had a conflict of interest when she filed criminal charges against the board. He chastised Rhoades for not asking the court to appoint a special prosecutor instead of acting on her own.

In his ruling Koritz said, "The court is bewildered as to why a State's Attorney's office that recognizes its own conflict would choose to file charges before seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor." The Illinois Attorney General's office subsequently reviewed the cases and dropped all charges.

Rhoades creates a hostile work environment by being unprofessional, spiteful and vindictive. It is worrisome that we have a power-hungry judge who is childish, lacks empathy and doesn't work well with others. Unfortunately, if her mother didn't teach her kindness, no one else can. Petty, thin-skinned and lazy, Rhoades lacks the temperament to be on the bench, and certainly doesn't deserve retention.

Ray Spencer, White Heath