LETTER: Justice system failing Macon County

The people in Macon County are tired of hearing about the lack of effort our justice system is providing to keep our communities safe. Repeat offenders are allowed back on the street repetitively and continue to commit more crimes against individuals in our communities.

On June 5, two shootings occurred early in the morning. Reports indicate the arrest of an 18-year-old who was free on bond from a separate case and a prior charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Records disclose the subject was freed on bond Sept. 14, a bond set by Associate Judge Rodney Forbes, a candidate for Macon County Circuit Judge. The individual was freed after an alleged possession of an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15, AR-style pistol found with a magazine fully loaded in the firearm, a live .300 Blackout round in the chamber and the selector set on fire. The sworn statement by the police officer showed that the suspect had been an adjudicated delinquent for prior offenses, including a 2018 residential burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm in 2019.

The current practices, as shown above, in the criminal justice system are failing the people in Macon County. The judges and state's attorney's should be ashamed for accommodating this repeat behavior, especially with weapons involved.

This is why our upcoming election is so important. We do not want or need revolving doors in our courts. We need judges with integrity who are committed to making a difference in our community. I am strongly in support of Shane Mendenhall for Macon County Circuit Judge and I believe he is the best choice to represent the citizens of Macon County.

Jeffrey Whitfield, Mount Zion

