LETTER: Keep, cherish what we have

I am a long time resident of The West End. Moved here 21 years ago. We raised our girls here and one of them has since married and moved just a few blocks from me. Because she loved our neighborhood.

I have been so concerned hearing that they want to close Dennis School down. It was alarming to hear they wanted to build a new school in Lincoln Park. So glad that didn't work out. I truly feel Woodrow Wilson is the best option. Its' already large enough.

I get Dennis has expanded since it went from from grade school to also housing middle school students as well. No doubt they would run out of space. But we cant keep abandoning schools when we've decided they no longer serve a purpose.

When we moved our family into this neighborhood we first looked at the school district. I just ask that we stop abandoning old schools and building new ones. If they decide on utilizing Woodrow Wilson I sure hope for the sake of our lovely west end neighborhood that they don't just abandon the old Dennis. When people come in to view their students going to Millikin they drive around the area. Dennis is so close. That could cause parents to not want to sent their students to Millikin.

A lot goes in to this. I just want to keep what we have and be able to cherish what we bought into.

Brandy Kelley, Decatur