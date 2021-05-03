LETTER: Keep independent pharmacies safe

Throughout the pandemic, independent pharmacies across the country have helped patients continue receiving life-saving medication despite the obstacles our health insurance system offered them. Patients across Illinois deserve better access to their prescription drugs, and the choice to receive affordable medication at local pharmacies. These pharmacies serve as advocates for patients when insurance companies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) hide behind corporate red tape. Patients have had enough of these tactics and are demanding change.

Patients don’t want to be forced to go to large chain retailers instead of their preferred, trusted pharmacy. There are over 500 independent pharmacies that will be forced to close if patients continue to be steered to their competition, creating additional pharmacy deserts across the state. The best solution to controlling healthcare costs is through legislation targeting transparency from PBMs and allowing improved access for patients.