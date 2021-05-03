 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Keep independent pharmacies safe
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Keep independent pharmacies safe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LettersEditor

Throughout the pandemic, independent pharmacies across the country have helped patients continue receiving life-saving medication despite the obstacles our health insurance system offered them. Patients across Illinois deserve better access to their prescription drugs, and the choice to receive affordable medication at local pharmacies. These pharmacies serve as advocates for patients when insurance companies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) hide behind corporate red tape. Patients have had enough of these tactics and are demanding change.

Patients don’t want to be forced to go to large chain retailers instead of their preferred, trusted pharmacy. There are over 500 independent pharmacies that will be forced to close if patients continue to be steered to their competition, creating additional pharmacy deserts across the state. The best solution to controlling healthcare costs is through legislation targeting transparency from PBMs and allowing improved access for patients.

Senator Koehler’s Senate Bill 2008 is that solution for Illinois patients, and has received bi-partisan support. Senate Bill 2008 forces PBMs to be transparent, holding them accountable to the patients they are paid to serve. Multiple states across the country are passing similar legislation to control the millions of dollars of spread pricing that PBMs are stealing from taxpayers. And PBMs are unfortunately trying to blame pharmacy services administrative organizations, who assist pharmacies with negotiating contracts.

On behalf of millions of patients across Illinois, please ask your state senator to support SB 2008. This will help bring the accountability, transparency and patient access to affordable medication desperately needed.

Lauren Young, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News