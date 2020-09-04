LETTER: Keep Knapp as state's attorney

I first met Don Knapp when I was chair of the Economic Development Council Board of Directors. His services as legal counsel during the negotiations to bring Rivian Automotive and Brandt Industries were invaluable, and I truly do not know if either transaction would have happened without his knowledge and leadership.

Given his skills and abilities, it was no surprise that the County Board voted unanimously for him to fill the role of State’s Attorney at the end of a bloody 2018. It is no surprise to me that while other areas are seeing marked increases in gun violence and homicides, McLean County is not. I will gladly cast my vote to keep Knapp as our state’s attorney in November.