LETTER: Keep Madigan cronies out of Washington

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. In Illinois, corrupt politicians like Mike Madigan have ruled our state for far too long.

While we can't vote out Madigan from Central Illinois, we can make sure his allies aren't elected to represent us. So far, Madigan has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Betsy Londrigan, running for Congress in the 13th District. Despite Madigan being under active FBI investigation, Betsy hasn't said a word as to whether she thinks he should resign or not. While she stays silent (financial conflict of interest?), Rodney Davis has taken a strong stance and called for Madigan to resign to bring new leadership in to our state government.