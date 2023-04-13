I am trying to understand something and hope someone can help.

I understand there are leash laws for both dogs and cats.

There is a cat in the neighborhood that the owners let roam free most of the time. I know the house it comes from and told the Macon County Animal Control.

The cat goes to the bathroom in my mulch, sprays my evergreens and also goes after the birds.

I have called Macon County Animal Control several times. They kept telling me they would go out and talk to the owner.

The last time I called, they said they have no record of going out to the house. I asked why they couldn't send a letter about it or fine them. They said their hands are pretty much tied. If it were a dog, would that be different? I believe so.

They said I could buy a trap and catch it and they would pick it up.

Why should I spend money on a trap when I'm not doing the wrong thing?

I don't let my dog go to the bathroom in their yard and I don't appreciate the cat going in mine. What do I need to do to get this problem resolved?

Gail Morris, Decatur