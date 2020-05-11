LETTER: Keep your children reassured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was late Jan. 1942 and I was a 6-year-old first grade student at Leal School, Urbana. The Japanese had just bombed Pearl Harbor and I was scared speechless because I was sure those bombers were coming to Urbana.

At this same time there was an epidemic of polio (infantile paralysis) in our town and everybody was talking of the many deaths due to this horrible disease. Many people we knew were talking of nothing else.

As a 6-year-old, this was the most frightful time of my young life.

My parents noticed my 18-month-old younger brother was walking with a limp.They took him to the doctor the next day. He was diagnosed with the dreaded polio and immediately sent to a polio ward. A terrible time but would get worse. My brother was transferred to Macon County Hospital, Decatur. My mother stayed for two months. She was able to see Roger through glass and she rented a sleeping room near the hospital.

I saw my dad on Wednesday evenings for an hour. When he got off work on Saturday we drove to Decatur, saw my mom overnight and then drove back to Urbana and my uncle's house.

At school, kids stayed far away from me. Friends didn't come around.