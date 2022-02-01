LETTER: Kennedy book a must-read

Thank God almighty for providing progressive Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr. the fortitude to do the exhaustive research and the moral courage to do the right thing by publishing his outstanding investigative journalism into America and the world's pharmaceutical industry and medical-science establishment entitled: "The Real Anthony Fauci (Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global war on Democracy and Public Health)."

Kennedy's book is a must-read for every American and fellow world inhabitant to gain insight and appreciation of the "Good against Evil" transcendent spiritual battle currently raging across planet Earth. May our Lord and Savior God protect all humanity even while bringing swift justice to the individuals who are aiding and abetting the unseen demonic principalities of this fallen world.