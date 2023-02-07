I recently read of the passing of a friend to many people in the Decatur area, Kent Mears. Kent was known to be an expert auto body repairman and an instructor of collision repair at Richland Community College. He restored many antique and special interest cars that can be seen at car shows all over the state.

One thing that some might not know about Kent was his patriotism. At his own expense, Kent volunteered as a sponsor to fly along with many veterans on Honor Flights to Washington D.C. He also made it a point to keep in contact with most of the veterans that he escorted long after their flights became a memory.

Of all the veterans I know who have been able to visit the war memorials in Washington, many in wheel hairs and years past their prime, very few can talk about their experiences there without shedding tears. Kent took it upon himself to make sure these veterans would carry those precious memories the rest of their lives.

Kent also sponsored yearly car shows on the Richland campus grounds donating all proceeds to various veterans’ organizations each year. Our American Legion Post 72 in Macon was proud to be a part of these shows serving as the honor guard, posting the colors, or the American flag to civilians.

The most interesting thing about Kent’s dedication to American veterans is that he never served in the military himself, although he had family who did.

When a member of the American Legion passes away, we refer his or her passing as a “transfer to Post Eternal.” Though not a veteran in the physical sense, I’m sure Kent was welcomed into heaven by multitude of veterans and patriotic Americans and was saluted for a job well done. I just wanted you to know. Pass in Review my friend.

Bob McQuality, Macon