LETTER: Killing, tweets fanning fire

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the frustration and anger over black men regularly being killed by police has reached a boiling point. The failure of the Minneapolis police to quickly charge the officer responsible for literally cutting off the blood supply to the victim's brain leading to his death, despite pleas from standers by, sparked outrage by the community and the nation.
This pent-up anger and lack of justice finally spilled over into protests and eventual rioting. The outrage over Trump's tweet, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” was a call back to racially charged words of the commonly used phrase parroted by presidential candidate George Wallace, the blatantly racist presidential candidate from Georgia during the highly volatile 1968 campaign.
Trump’s promotion of white supremacy and race-baiting has rekindled open racism leading to threats and violence against minorities throughout the nation. It amounts to open season on anyone other than whites by para-military groups and the racially bigoted.
Of the thousands of posts and responses of outrage, one of the best was by Taylor Swift. “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in 2020!”
Bruce Dawson, Taylorville
