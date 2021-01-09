LETTER: King achieved impossible goals

Who was Martin Luther King Jr.? Was he important in our American history? Did his dream speech change the world?

He was a man who wanted us to have freedom. American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech on August 28th, 1963, calling for an end to racism, in which he spoke the words "I have a dream." These four words would come to be one of the most well-known phrases in America's African-American history.

He wanted shootings to stop. While others were advocating for freedom by any means necessary including violence, Martin Luther King Jr. used the power of words and acts of nonviolent resistance such as protests, grassroots organizing, and civil disobedience to achieve seemingly impossible goals.

It is astounding how he was able to rally people to support his equal rights cause, making the world a better place for us all. My hero is Martin Luther King Jr. because he wanted equality. He got people around the world to look past "Black" labeling and accept and love him. Martin Luther King Jr. led a public demonstration, protesting the policies of segregation and discrimination in Birmingham, Alabama. For doing so, he was arrested and sent to jail.