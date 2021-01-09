LETTER: King made a difference for a while

Martin Luther King's dream was that he wanted everyone to be treated equally. He wanted segregation to end. He wanted Black men and women to be treated like humans and not animals. He wanted Black people and white people to come together as one. His dream was that Black people had the same opportunities as whites.

Overall, he wanted everyone to be treated with fairness and he wanted everyone to be treated equally. I think his dream only partially came true because we don’t have segregation anymore. I also think it didn’t come true because people are still getting treated unfairly because of the color of their skin. People are also getting killed for the color of their skin. Also white people are way more privileged than people of color so they get away with everything they do and they get special treatment.

Martin Luther King wanted everyone to be treated the same and they aren’t at all. My evidence of the special treatment is police officers killing innocent Black men and women and not getting charged and going on vacation unbothered. Normally when white people commit a crime, they get in less trouble than a person of color. So really the only thing that changed was the segregation.