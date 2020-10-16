 Skip to main content
LETTER: Kraft endorsed for county board
LETTER: Kraft endorsed for county board

Macon County Board incumbent vice-chair Debra Kraft has shown she has the ability, desire, and leadership skills to continue representing District 5, as well as all of Macon County.

As a business woman, she successfully owns and runs Blackland Transport, Inc., a Blue Mound business. Deb’s appointment to the county board in 2016 has found her using the financial, communication and cooperative skills it takes to run a business by attending committee meetings, working with all board members and department heads (regardless of party), seeking a fair and equitable budget, and representing her constituents the best she knows how, with hard work and an open mind.

She is a generational family farmer, growing up in the area she currently represents, giving her deep seeded community roots that reach out across the county. And that’s how I know her, through 30+ years of friendship, school and children’s activities, church, and civic involvement. She’s ready and able to continue representing all of us.

A vote for Debra Kraft is definitely a vote for the best future of Macon County.

Marcia Potrafka, Boody

