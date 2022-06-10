LETTER: Kraft for Macon County Board

We have an important upcoming primary election for the newly redistricted Macon County Board District No. 5 representing the townships of Austin, Illini, Niantic, Harristown, Blue Mound, Pleasant View and the west and northwest portions of Decatur.

One of the Republican candidates on the ballot for that position is my friend Debra Kraft. I served with Deb on the Macon County Board for four years and I always found Deb to be receptive to the opinions of others, extremely knowledgeable of county government and friendly in her interactions. Deb has the time, interest and ability to attend all committee and subcommittee meetings for those she represents.