LETTER: Kreke for County Board

I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Kreke for Macon County Board-District 3 (east/southeast Decatur). Ryan is a life-long Decatur resident, married and father of three children. He is a local graduate of Eisenhower High School and Millikin University with a degree in finance. Ryan is a 14-year employee of King-Lar Company (a local business) and currently is senior manager of the HVAC and sheet metal divisions. Related to his work he is a Trustee for the SMART Local#218D Joint Apprentice Training Committee; Trustee for the SMART Local #218 Health & Welfare Board; and Trustee for Smart Local #218D Pension Fund.