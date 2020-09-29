 Skip to main content
LETTER: Kreke for County Board
I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Kreke for Macon County Board-District 3 (east/southeast Decatur). Ryan is a life-long Decatur resident, married and father of three children. He is a local graduate of Eisenhower High School and Millikin University with a degree in finance. Ryan is a 14-year employee of King-Lar Company (a local business) and currently is senior manager of the HVAC and sheet metal divisions. Related to his work he is a Trustee for the SMART Local#218D Joint Apprentice Training Committee; Trustee for the SMART Local #218 Health & Welfare Board; and Trustee for Smart Local #218D Pension Fund.

I have known Ryan for approximately four years and he is looking forward to serving on the county board and to promote success for its diverse needs. I believe his background and business experience would be well suited with the team that makes up the Macon County Board.

Remember to vote for Ryan Kreke.

Mark Pieske, Decatur

