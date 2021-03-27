LETTER: Kuhle is the voice of reason

My last four years on the Decatur City Council have provided me the opportunity to participate in the many positive changes that we as a city have experienced as well as address the more challenging and contentious issues. I have devoted my time to trying to make our hometown a better place to live for all.

Through my efforts, we have seen positive steps towards community revitalization with the resumption of demolitions and the Johns Hill redevelopment. I’ve cast key votes to attract new businesses and bring jobs to town like InnovaFeed. I have kept the city’s portion of your property tax bill relatively flat through good fiscal management. As promised in my first campaign, I helped facilitate an urban bike path study for our city.

COVID-19 and crime are the major challenges our city is currently experiencing. I cast affirmative votes for the health side and the economic side of the pandemic to try to navigate the uncharted waters that we are experiencing.

On crime, I will support the police to the fullest extent our budget allows to help curb violence. I will support targeted jobs for youth offering our young a more constructive path in life. And finally, I just voted to add 60 new license plate reader cameras to be deployed into Decatur’s high-crime neighborhoods.