LETTER: Lack of empathy for mentally ill

Jeffrey Sams wants Heritage to move (“Facility should move from downtown,” Dec. 13).

Something bad has happened to Mr. Sams. You’ve shown your prejudice and lack of empathy for mentally ill citizens. Your lack of understanding for those in need of treatment is offensive.

“The taxpayers of Decatur do not feel safe when large deposit of people congregated on the sidewalk.” Seems to be no problem if it’s in front of your business during Christmas Walk week or during the Decatur Celebration.

Heritage clients are seeking treatment just like those seeing hospital treatment of physical injuries. They are to be applauded and encouraged for seeking help to change their lives. Our mentally ill population is a diverse group coming from all walks of life. Surprise, Mr. Sams, mental illness affects taxpayers too. You have a lot of territory to avoid if you can’t tolerate sick people. Hospitals, nursing homes, rehab centers, Dove, Growing Strong and all the other agencies that serve the sick and hurting.