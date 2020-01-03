LETTER: Lack of empathy for mentally ill

Jeffrey Sams wants Heritage to move (“Facility should move from downtown,” Dec. 13).
Something bad has happened to Mr. Sams. You’ve shown your prejudice and lack of empathy for mentally ill citizens. Your lack of understanding for those in need of treatment is offensive.
“The taxpayers of Decatur do not feel safe when large deposit of people congregated on the sidewalk.” Seems to be no problem if it’s in front of your business during Christmas Walk week or during the Decatur Celebration.
Heritage clients are seeking treatment just like those seeing hospital treatment of physical injuries. They are to be applauded and encouraged for seeking help to change their lives. Our mentally ill population is a diverse group coming from all walks of life. Surprise, Mr. Sams, mental illness affects taxpayers too. You have a lot of territory to avoid if you can’t tolerate sick people. Hospitals, nursing homes, rehab centers, Dove, Growing Strong and all the other agencies that serve the sick and hurting.
Mr. Sams is asking the people who can start the process for a new home to please start looking. Mr. Sams I’d like to know who these people are that share your prejudice against the mentally ill and the agencies that serve them. Would that be the city council or Howard Buffet or both? Who are these people of which you speak? We have a right to know if they too are willing to discriminate the mentally ill and the agencies that serve them by forcing to move.
I do thank Heritage for the services they provide. I know many from all walks of life that have received care and services that transformed lives. We are all safer and better off because of their services.
Your attitude goes against Decatur’s reputation as a caring and charitable community and that’s bad for all of us.
Laura Meyer, Decatur