LETTER: Law would only enable perpetrators

Are they nuts? Passing the so-called “justice reform” bill HB3653 is just crazy. Allowing the apprehended to sue their apprehender is an invitation for lawsuits that will have various and only bad consequences.

Who in their right mind would want to be a police officer when anyone -- perp or bystander -- can sue them for any alleged injury, physical or mental, during an arrest? Not only will this reduce the number of police recruits, but will reduce the number of justifiable arrests. Passing this law intended to rein in bad police only enables the perps. In my opinion, bad police behavior is already being dealt with in unprecedented overwhelming ways.

Oh wait. There’s more. No cash bail. Laudable intention but will lead to disastrous results. Indeed the poor are at a disadvantage in society. But allowing truly bad guys (or girls) back on the streets with no restraint who may have vengeance against those who reported them is wrong. How many arrested folks are ultimately found innocent of the charges? My guess is very few. So passing a law for the benefit of a few while enabling the truly bad seems wrong. Releasing alleged criminals back onto the streets to commit more criminal activity is a bad idea.