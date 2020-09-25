 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Laymon excellent board candidate
0 comments

LETTER: Laymon excellent board candidate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

The McLean County board has a vital role to play when it comes to funding public health, elections, and assets like Comlara Park. I can think of no better person to step into the role of District 7's representative than Val Laymon.

Val is a careful decision-maker who is genuinely committed to listening to everyone's POV, regardless of political affiliation. She focuses on policies that will make McLean County a prosperous, sustainable community for generations to come: giving the health department the resources it needs to fight COVID-19 and other public health crises; green retrofitting county-owned buildings to save on energy costs; making sure information about your local government is more accessible and searchable.

Before you cast your vote this election, I encourage you to take the time to learn more about Val and her vision. Your voice is important to her.

Sarah Lindenbaum, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News