LETTER: Leaders have failed common people

It is obvious that the people we have relied on to protect and guide our community and country have failed us.

This outbreak of hysteria over this has done nothing but cause a bad situation to become worse. I genuinely do not believe that people in higher power such as the state and federal governments have the common people's interest in public. You have given too much control to individuals blinded by their own power.

It was once said that if someone is oppressed, they can not simply demand freedom; They push to stop injustice. The middle and lower class are being oppressed through the disguise of progressive ideals and health awareness.

If you believe something feels wrong or off about what officials have been telling you, then speak up. How are we losing jobs over a mandatory vaccine? I was told to quit mine if I did not want to comply with this mandate.

As a young woman growing up in Macon County, I really would love nothing more than just leave. What is left for me here in this city?

Crystal Knittle, Decatur

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0