LETTER: Learn from what happened in 1918

During the 1918 "Spanish flu" pandemic, there were an estimated 20-50 million victims. It infected 500 million people and killed 100 million, or 5% of the world's population at that time. More soldiers died from the flu than from World War I.

There were no cures, no vaccines at that time either. in 1918 the Surgeon General of the U.S. Army, of all people, recommended large doses of 8 to 31 grams of aspirin. Shortly thereafter there was a spike in deaths which came to be known as aspirin poisoning. We now know that those levels of aspirin produce hyperventilation in 23% of cases and lung edema in 3% of cases.

Soldiers returning from the trenches in 1918 carried the virus to large cities where tragic decisions were made just like today. Philadelphia's response was too little too late. Believing they were dealing with a seasonal flu, the city went ahead with its Sept. 18 Liberty Loan parade which attracted 200,000 people. In just ten days 1,000 were dead and 200,000 sick. Only then did the city close theaters and saloons. Six months later in March, 1919 over 15,000 Philadelphia citizens had lost their lives to the flu. Those cities that closed down earlier suffered far less.

There is so much literature on the internet regarding the 1918 pandemic. We need to take some lessons from the past.