LETTER: Leave Anna Waters' name on center
It is necessary for me to speak to this idea of changing the name of the Anna Waters Head Start center. I am furious.

Please do not do this. Mrs. Waters was a friend of mine. That woman was a saint. She was truly one of God's children. Anna and her husband, Wilber. took in any child who needed a home. I mean any child. 

The Waters family was not financially able but to them it didn't matter. They were literally made of love for needy children. I would add their love was for mankind in general but children in particular. 

Shame be on the people who would remove her name from something that meant so much to her. 

Betty Tipsword, Niantic

