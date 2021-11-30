LETTER: Lee must fight takeover effort

I want Lee Enterprises to fight with everything they've got to stop Alden Global Capital's moves towards a hostile takeover.
I have been following the news about this New York-based hedge fund for some time now. We've seen how they gutted the Chicago Tribune. Columbia Journalism Review reported in January of this year that "Alden is the deepest and most aggressive cost-cutter in the American news industry. The company hollowed out what had been some of America's greatest local news organizations, including the San Jose Mercury News and the Denver Post, both of which are now news organizations on life support."
Alden has used local news as a cash cow to grow its profits; it does not care about the importance of quality news coverage across the USA.
We need local news. I do not think it is an exaggeration to say if Alden continues to gobble up more newsgroups, a critical piece of what makes democracy possible will die.
Catherine Stanford, Decatur