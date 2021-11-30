LETTER: Lee must fight takeover effort

I have been following the news about this New York-based hedge fund for some time now. We've seen how they gutted the Chicago Tribune. Columbia Journalism Review reported in January of this year that "Alden is the deepest and most aggressive cost-cutter in the American news industry. The company hollowed out what had been some of America's greatest local news organizations, including the San Jose Mercury News and the Denver Post, both of which are now news organizations on life support."