LETTER: Left is using pandemic crisis

Once again the left is hard at work using the current pandemic crisis to advance their wish list and make the USA into their socialist utopia. Our proud local socialists are sending in their letters to make sure we know that the word socialism is just being weaponized, socialism isn’t actually bad according to them. Well do not be fooled, yes it is. It has never worked.

In “Decatur resident” Randall Reyman’s column about Michael Reagan ("Facts are too much for president's son," April 12), he berates Mr. Reagan for his unverifiable facts. He then states his distorted opinion as if they are verified facts.

In Richard Virgin’s column ("What insights have we gained?" April 19), he seems to think we have a unanimous agreement. The clear realization should be that big government cannot take care of you in a crisis. I am not in favor of any of the things on your list, our founding fathers got it right in the beginning. The insight that we now need to focus on is to bring manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and essential products back to the U.S.