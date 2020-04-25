LETTER: Left is using pandemic crisis

Once again the left is hard at work using the current pandemic crisis to advance their wish list and make the USA into their socialist utopia. Our proud local socialists are sending in their letters to make sure we know that the word socialism is just being weaponized, socialism isn’t actually bad according to them. Well do not be fooled, yes it is. It has never worked.
In “Decatur resident” Randall Reyman’s column about Michael Reagan ("Facts are too much for president's son," April 12), he berates Mr. Reagan for his unverifiable facts. He then states his distorted opinion as if they are verified facts.
In Richard Virgin’s column ("What insights have we gained?" April 19), he seems to think we have a unanimous agreement. The clear realization should be that big government cannot take care of you in a crisis. I am not in favor of any of the things on your list, our founding fathers got it right in the beginning. The insight that we now need to focus on is to bring manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and essential products back to the U.S.
We are now seeing the authoritarianism play out by the Democrat party in Illinois and Michigan and other states, where they continue their insistence on keeping people locked up. Why do Democrats and the media portray the people who are protesting to let us go back to work as racist and the problem? There is no doubt, we must be smart in opening up business again and there is no one who disregards the people who have been lost to this virus. But there is no reason many counties in Illinois cannot be opened because they do not have the degree of problem with the virus as the city of Chicago or other large cities have.
Brian Holthaus, Assumption
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!