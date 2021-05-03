LETTER: Lessons learned at kitchen table

Thank you Linda Jimison for your letter on law enforcement "Time to stand up for police officers ," April 20.

I believe a breakdown in the family and its values has played a large role in today’s problems.

When I was growing up, we had at least one meal a day at the kitchen table. My mom looked us in the eye and asked questions, gave us chores, checked homework and more.

When I started driving, I knew that if I got pulled over, I followed orders. To create a situation that would cause more human error would put me at risk.

I worked over 40 years with a large international company and I saw many people pass through. It did not matter who you were. If you came to work, got involved, were dependable and could manage the landmine of personalities 50% of the time, the sky was the limit.

I learned this at the kitchen table.

Michael Owens, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0