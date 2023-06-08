Our community enters yet another growing season with all the eco-positive potential that Decatur's seemingly unlimited public and private land and soil promises. Wisely utilized to society's advantage, Mother Nature benefits from an ecologically-enlightened city council, along with an overwhelming majority of ecologically-invested residents, doing do the right thing via our backyard natural resources of land and soil.

Currently, Decatur's private and public landscapes are overwhelmingly reduced to eco-destructive monoculture grass lawns foolishly doused with toxic "lawn-care" chemicals that guarantee eco-disasterous decrease of insect pollinators and insect biomass necessary for healthy life-sustaining neighborhood ecosystems.

Don't believe me? Count the virtually nonexistent insect pollinators and insect biomass amidst your chemically-toxic monoculture grass lawns. Get my point?

If we hope to bequeath our children and grandchildren with a viable life-affirming environmental future, we must - -never mind political correctness -- stop mowing our public and private lawns as we seed these soils with prairie tallgrass and wildflower biodiversity. Over time, Mother Nature will display her green thumb miracles in your own backyard as she replaces eco-destructive monoculture grass with her original native prairie groundcover that naturally propagates eco-essential insect pollinators and insect biomass to help underwrite healthy life-sustaining neighborhood ecosystems.

Simply put, this is Mother Nature's infinitely complex biochemistry that is so easily destroyed via our lawnmowers and toxic "lawn care" chemicals; thus goes our children and grandchildren's environmental future.

Fellow Decatur residents, we are facing existential challenges to our future on planet Earth. We must each contribute positively to healthy ecosystems in whatever way we can.

These earthly challenges translate to very real spiritual challenges: each of us must be good stewards of our natural environment even as we grow spiritually, thus eternally, via our faith in almighty God and His son, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To everything there is a purpose.

Don Carmichael, Decatur