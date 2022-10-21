LETTER: Let's fix society's problems

A recent shooting left two police officers injured and one Decaturite dead. In a recent jailhouse incident, a man tried to kill himself & his life was preserved by corrections officers and nurses. I'm glad the officers are okay. I'm sad the Decatur man is dead. I'm glad the corrections officers saved a life. I'm sad a Decatur man wanted to die.

The corrections staff received awards. The Decatur officers were prayed for. But what of the dead man and the suicidal man? They're hardly acknowledged in the news coverage or social media; neither are their families. The former allegedly pulled a gun on police. The latter allegedly committed murder.

If the allegations are true, why? What led a man to drive with a gun in his car? What led a man to commit murder, and then try to kill himself in jail?

People talk about how we need to support the police. But when haven't they been supported? Decatur Police Department gets $28 million annually from our city's $70 million budget. Nobody defunded DPD. And federally, Biden, a Democrat, called for us to "fund the police." Ed Culp, a former cop, sits on Decatur City Council.

The police are supported. They are also criticized. The popular discourse often leaves out everything else that matters - the conditions in society that lead to police intervention. Rampant poverty. Low literacy. Lack of emotional development. Violent male partners. Children joining gangs. Youth homelessness. Alcoholism. Access to guns. No conflict resolution skills. And more.

There are many great organizations, volunteers, and leaders who work on these problems. Why not more discussion about how to improve these efforts? Why not more funding for these programs?

Much of the advocacy for real solutions is met with fear-mongering rhetoric. Let's actually fix society's problems instead.

Reed Sutman, Decatur