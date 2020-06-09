LETTER: Let's prove we mean what we say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

As we begin to see protests subside, we must remember these last weeks. Since the horrific murder of George Floyd, millions of Americans have taken to the streets to cry for an end to racism, white and black, younger and older marching alongside each other as brothers and sisters. Now I want to issue a challenge to my fellow white people: It's time to do the work.

We've posted, hashtagged, and chanted, and now we must do more. We must engage in the hard, hard conversations with our friends, families, and neighbors about why Black Lives Matter. We must be vocal advocates for transforming our workplaces into spaces of genuine equality. Most of all, we must do the difficult soul-searching that comes from examining our own behaviors and assumptions.

I have long considered myself an ally for black, indigenous, and people of color everywhere, but I have come to recognize that all of the good intentions in the world have not kept me from committing microaggressions that have caused harm. I can and must do better, and I challenge all of my fellow well-intentioned white neighbors to join me in this process. It will be neither easy nor comfortable, but we owe it to our community and our nation to move past our fear and fully engage in a transformation of our society.