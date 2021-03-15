LETTER: Let's strive to grow more trees

Are there people who can teach all of us the importance of trees?

We all need help with this subject and we may be interested in doing something about planting trees but we need help to know when and how to do it.

In Decatur, we have large factories and that can cause pollution in the air. Years ago, there were many more trees than today. Why is that?

Let’s strive for Earth Day and Arbor Day to get everyone involved and help our cities and rivers, rural areas to grow many trees.

We need to remind everyone that it is our responsibility to sturdy the options.

Trees produce the air we breathe.

Trees filter out pollutants, prevent erosion, and redirect storm water from over taxed sewers.

Trees can offer shelter from UV Rays.

Trees can yield fruit, nuts, and many other foods.

Trees can help to protect animals, plants and even insects.

Trees sometimes, even as children, we like to climb them, we hug the trees, and we stretch out and lay under them to get cool in the summer time.