A fifth-grade classmate of mine named Bob was friendly almost to a fault. Today, his behavior might have been attributed to ADHD (attention deficit disorder). Bob was off one day and our teacher had a heart-to-heart talk with the rest of the class. He asked us to be more patient with Bob and encourage him. We did for a while before backsliding. Fortunately, Bob was forgiving, resilient and seemed to take it all in stride.

We learn to live, work, play and otherwise react with people we consider “different” from us. If I’m honest, the gifted people in my life, especially authority figures, had to overcome something no one else knew about.

Of President Richard Nixon, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said, “Can you imagine what this man would have been like if somebody had loved him?” Kissinger was referencing Nixon’s strict father and even-tempered, but emotionally distant mother.

The wave of Donald Trump indictment news has brought out media psychologists dropping terms like “narcissistic,” “unhinged,” “troubled” and “man-child.” Kind souls might view the former president as a “Hate the sin, love the sinner”-type person. Maybe the rest of us should too.

That’s a tall order, and truthfully, I’m not even sure I’m up to it. I do know, however, that there are a lot more legal fireworks ahead plus the 2024 election cycle.

Many of us have known a Donald Trump-type at work, church, or at home. The “better” of us — I don’t claim to be one — likely adopt the “hate the sin” view when it comes to “different” people who were classmates, coworkers, family, or something besides a U.S. president.

If it’s still too early to only hate Donald Trump’s sins, can we at least start by tolerating each other?

Jim Newton, Itasca