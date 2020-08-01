LETTER: Life is winning in Illinois right now

On July 28, the Herald & Review published an article topped by this large, bold headline: "An alarming change." In the eighth paragraph of that article we are finally told what's supposed to be so "alarming." The COVID-19 positivity rate in Macon County recently inched up from 2.4% to 2.7%.
In other words for every 1,000 tests, the number of positives rose from 24 to 27. This is "alarming"? If anything these numbers are comforting, and here's why. A 2.7% positivity rate still much lower than the state or national average. Furthermore, a micro-increase of just 3 positives per 1,000 tests could obviously be just random fluctuation. It's unworthy of an article, much less a fear-mongering headline. This inflammatory journalism is beneath the dignity of the Herald & Review.
But here's a story that does deserve a headline: The COVID-19 daily death toll in Illinois has plummeted from over 120 per day in mid-May, all the way down to 17.5 per day for the month of June 28-July 27. And even better, for July 14-27 it's down to 15.3 per day. Exactly how good are those numbers? Well, according to the CDC's website, from 2014-18, each year Illinois averaged 18-21 influenza deaths per day during the four-month flu season. So for the entire past month COVID-19 has been less deadly for Illinoisans than the boring annual seasonal flu is every year.
And if you don't think the death toll is all that really matters, then ask yourself this: How many people tested positive for the Asian Flu in 1957, or the Hong Kong Flu of 1968? That's right -- no one knows because no one cares. Life and death matter, not test results. And life is winning in Illinois right now. It'd be nice if someone reported it.
Bob Reed, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!