LETTER: Life is winning in Illinois right now

On July 28, the Herald & Review published an article topped by this large, bold headline: "An alarming change." In the eighth paragraph of that article we are finally told what's supposed to be so "alarming." The COVID-19 positivity rate in Macon County recently inched up from 2.4% to 2.7%.

In other words for every 1,000 tests, the number of positives rose from 24 to 27. This is "alarming"? If anything these numbers are comforting, and here's why. A 2.7% positivity rate still much lower than the state or national average. Furthermore, a micro-increase of just 3 positives per 1,000 tests could obviously be just random fluctuation. It's unworthy of an article, much less a fear-mongering headline. This inflammatory journalism is beneath the dignity of the Herald & Review.

But here's a story that does deserve a headline: The COVID-19 daily death toll in Illinois has plummeted from over 120 per day in mid-May, all the way down to 17.5 per day for the month of June 28-July 27. And even better, for July 14-27 it's down to 15.3 per day. Exactly how good are those numbers? Well, according to the CDC's website, from 2014-18, each year Illinois averaged 18-21 influenza deaths per day during the four-month flu season. So for the entire past month COVID-19 has been less deadly for Illinoisans than the boring annual seasonal flu is every year.