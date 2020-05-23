LETTER: Lifelong resident ready to leave

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

I am a lifelong Decatur resident. I planned on living here for the rest of my life. I have always tried to be an asset to this city, always worked here, went to Millikin and stayed to raise my family.

But the leadership in this town has let me down at every turn. I own my house and have been rewarded for all my hard work with constant shootings in my neighborhood, thefts from my property, damage to my car and a rat-infested abandoned house next door for three years before anything was done.

But don't be a week late on your garbage bill or the city will fine you.

I can completely understand why people are leaving this city in haste. The leadership are all fairly rich compared to the rest of us and completely out of touch with what Decatur residents want or need.

The whole mess at the lake took a beautiful park and turned it into an over-budget dead-ended pay-for-everything tourist attraction that our average residents can afford to go to. No poor kids can come up with water park money and they closed all the reasonably priced pools.