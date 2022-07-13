LETTER: Listen to Lincoln Park residents

Why would anyone want to build a new Decatur School in Lincoln Park?

I don’t live anywhere near there but it has been reported and published in the paper numerous times that Lincoln Park has flooded.

That sounds like a problem for anything build there.

The people who live near there bought their properties because of the scenery.

Apparently their properties are not in the flood plans of Lincoln Park. They do not want the creek brutalized and destroyed.

Please listen to the people, who live there and know the problems and pluses of that area, there must be a better location.

Nancy Davis, Decatur