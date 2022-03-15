LETTER: Living with consequences of Biden

It’s fascinating that the Democrats are still obsessed with Trump. After a year with Biden in office they still blame everything on Trump. Billions of dollars have been spent trying to prove something on him, ignoring the business dealings of the Bidens. If they can blame him they don’t have to take responsibility for inflation, crime, COVIDand the border.

Who is responsible for destroying our energy independence by stopping the pipeline and cancelling leases? Now we buy from Russia and Saudi Arabia and gas prices have skyrocketed?

Who appointed judges who are using no cash bail to put criminals back on the street the same day to commit more crimes? Many innocent children have been killed.

Who issued mandates that everyone must wear masks causing many businesses to close? Who opened the southern border, letting millions enter, none of them tested, no masks and putting them on planes leaving them all over the country? Many of the Congress members ignored the mandate continuing to party, go to beauty shops et cetera, “rules for thee but not for me.”

Who promised that all Americans would be removed from Afghanistan, but left thousand there that veteran volunteers are trying to get out?

The Biden campaign got millions from the teachers union that called parents “domestic terrorists.” They claimed parents had no say in their children’s education.

How many police officers have been killed following Democrats defunding of the police? Many officers are retiring or quitting.

Democrats are worried about climate change ending the world. I am more concerned about being ready when our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ returns for his second coming.

I have always voted independent. I have never let hate determine my vote.

Hate put Biden in office and now we have to live with the consequences.

Marjorie A. Butler, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0