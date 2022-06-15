 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Lock the doors and arm people

Letter to the Editor

Another mass shooting in schools. Biden says when are we going to get the backbone to stop this.

We have become sitting ducks because our leaders are afraid to look at the root cause.

This is not a war on guns, hammers, baseball bats, knives, crowbars, shovels, rolled up newspapers, or pipes. We are losing the war on drugs, morality because money, greed are the strong human desire.

If our government is to gutless to deal with the facts, we must be able to defend ourselves.

The poor teacher who gave her life, if armed could have changed the outcome. The 18-year-old kid like many others saw easy picking sitting ducks.

Lock the doors, arm people or admit failure in our country to stop violence.

Michael Owens, Decatur

