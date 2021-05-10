 Skip to main content
LETTER: Lock up Trump's criminal followers
LETTER: Lock up Trump's criminal followers

A recent Cryptoquote says all you need to know about Donald Trump and his criminal followers on January 6. The quote from Voltaire was, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Lock up the whole group.

Thomas Krohn, Decatur

