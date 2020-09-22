LETTER: Londrigan should hold herself to standards

As we all know, political campaigns can get nasty-this race is no exception. Londrigan is using her campaign to paint Rodney Davis as a bad guy bought and paid for by corporate PACs.

Betsy seems to be casting the first stone on this issue, yet she is oddly quiet on the fact that she broke her own promise and is engulfed with money from PACs that accept corporate PAC money and lobbyists who work for the same PACs. She also funnels campaign cash to and from Mike Madigan, who is under federal investigation related to bribery charges. It’s time for Betsy to start holding herself to the same standards that she applies to everyone else.