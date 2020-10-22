LETTER: Londrigan uninformed about law enforcement

I read with interest the politically correct comments made by candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan regarding law enforcement reform. She obviously hasn't done her homework nor has she researched the curriculum in the police training academies in the State of Illinois.
De-escalation, crisis intervention and other training she claims is lacking has been instructed in our academies for years. Veteran officers also periodically get this in service training.
Londrigan insinuates law enforcement is racist and we are ignoring the problem. I've got a suggestion, why don't you do a series of ride-alongs with the Springfield or Decatur police departments on Saturday nights. My guess is that you will have a different perspective afterwards on our fine men and women in uniform. When you witness first-hand the tolerance that these professionals have and see the abuse that they are forced to endure, then you may adjust your negative opinions on police officers.
In my 31 years of law enforcement, I have seen so many officers go above and beyond their call of duty to help people of every color and creed and I can assure you that racism in not rampant in their ranks. Sure, a few bad apples slip through cracks, but usually they are weeded out rather quickly. Talking to peaceful protesters is fine but why wouldn't she investigate the other side of the coin before jumping on the anti-police bandwagon?
I know Rodney Davis and know he would never tolerate police misconduct on any level but he supports law enforcement in general. It is pretty obvious where both candidates stand on this issue and my vote is for Rodney Davis.
Jerry Dawson, Decatur
