LETTER: Londrigan uninformed about law enforcement

I read with interest the politically correct comments made by candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan regarding law enforcement reform. She obviously hasn't done her homework nor has she researched the curriculum in the police training academies in the State of Illinois.

De-escalation, crisis intervention and other training she claims is lacking has been instructed in our academies for years. Veteran officers also periodically get this in service training.

Londrigan insinuates law enforcement is racist and we are ignoring the problem. I've got a suggestion, why don't you do a series of ride-alongs with the Springfield or Decatur police departments on Saturday nights. My guess is that you will have a different perspective afterwards on our fine men and women in uniform. When you witness first-hand the tolerance that these professionals have and see the abuse that they are forced to endure, then you may adjust your negative opinions on police officers.